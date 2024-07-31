Olivia Attwood recently shared some surprising details about her past relationship with Chris Hughes on her podcast. She revealed that while she was living with Chris, she was also in secret contact with her now-husband, Bradley Dack. Olivia, Bradley, and Love Island star Ronnie Vint recounted a prank that Bradley and Ronnie played on Chris, where they scattered his shoes outside their flat. Olivia admitted that she only found out about the prank a year later when she got back together with Bradley. Chris, on the other hand, had been confused by the incident at the time, thinking it was just kids playing around.

During the podcast, Olivia explained the situation, saying that she was dating Chris after Love Island and living in Surrey when the prank occurred. She mentioned that she and Bradley were speaking a bit at that time. Ronnie also shared a funny anecdote about the incident, recalling how the police mistook them for car thieves when they were trying to retrieve the shoes.

Fans of the podcast found the story entertaining, with many commenting on the drama. Chris himself joined in on the conversation, jokingly mentioning that Olivia and Bradley were talking during their relationship. He also shared a humorous detail about finding a pair of shoes while taking out the bins days after the prank.

Since their time on Love Island, both Olivia and Chris have moved on to new relationships. Chris dated Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and has now transitioned into a career as a horse racing pundit for ITV. Despite the ups and downs of their past relationship, it seems like both Olivia and Chris have found happiness in their respective paths.