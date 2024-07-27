The Love Island villa is about to get a blast from the past as OG Islanders are set to make a special appearance on Sunday. Uma, Harriett, Samantha, Will, Jess, Munveer, Patsy, Grace, and Ronnie will be returning to the villa to shake things up and reveal their decision on who should be the next to leave.

This surprise visit comes just hours before the live final on Monday, adding a new twist to an already eventful season. The Islanders were thrown into chaos after a shock dumping just three days before the series ends, with one more couple set to be axed from the show.

During a fun sports day challenge, tensions rise as the Islanders must vote for the two couples they think are least compatible, putting everyone at risk of being dumped except for Nicole and Ciaran. The competition heats up as Nicole and Jessy lead their teams through various activities to win points.

As the couples reflect on their journeys and relationships, emotions run high with some Islanders opening up about their feelings and connections. Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins bid an emotional farewell after being voted the villa’s ‘least compatible couple’ and booted out just days before the final.

With the highly-anticipated live final approaching, viewers are eager to see which couple will be crowned the winners of the 11th series and take home the £50,000 cash prize. The finale action, hosted by Maya Jama, will air on Monday, July 29, on ITV2 or via the channel’s streaming service ITVX.

As the Love Island drama unfolds, new contestants like Mimii, Sean, Ayo, Nicole, Ciaran, Joey, Matilda, Jessy, Jessica, and Josh bring their own personalities and stories to the villa. With romance, friendships, and challenges ahead, the Islanders are in for an exciting journey as they navigate love and relationships in the villa.