Liam Gallagher’s older brother Noel Gallagher is facing health issues that require him to undergo knee replacement surgery due to arthritis. This news comes after Liam himself had to undergo a hip replacement surgery last year, also due to health issues. Despite the fact that the brothers are facing similar joint problems, their relationship remains estranged, with no signs of reconciliation in sight.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Noel is not pleased about having to undergo knee surgery, as it signifies his aging process and he is not good at being immobile. However, he is preparing himself for the operation by purchasing a special exercise bike for post-op fitness. Although he has upcoming gigs with his band The High Flying Birds this summer, he plans to take a break after August to focus on his health.

Noel confirmed the need for the knee surgery during a podcast with his friend Matt Morgan, stating, “I’ve got bad knees actually. I’ve got to have an operation on my f***ing knee.” On the other hand, Liam Gallagher went through a hip replacement surgery last year due to arthritis, which caused him severe pain and discomfort. Despite the health challenges, Liam has been active on his Definitely Maybe tour, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s first album.

The ongoing health issues of the Gallagher brothers shed light on the toll that a rockstar lifestyle can take on one’s body over the years. While they may have achieved great success with Oasis and produced hit songs like Roll With It and Morning Glory, the physical demands of their profession have caught up with them. It is essential for musicians and performers to prioritize their health and well-being to ensure longevity in their careers.

The rivalry and estrangement between Noel and Liam Gallagher have been well-documented since the breakup of Oasis in 2009. Despite facing similar health challenges, the brothers have not found common ground to mend their relationship. As they each navigate their respective health issues, it serves as a reminder of the importance of family and reconciliation, especially in the face of adversity.

In conclusion, Noel Gallagher’s upcoming knee surgery highlights the impact of arthritis and aging on musicians, while also underscoring the need for self-care and prioritizing health. The Gallagher brothers’ ongoing health struggles and strained relationship offer valuable lessons on the importance of addressing personal well-being and fostering positive connections with loved ones.