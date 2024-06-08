Newsworthy Title: Top Events in Campinas and Surrounding Areas: Festa do Peão de Americana, Di Ferrero, Só Pra Contrariar, and Toquinho

The agenda is packed with exciting events and cultural activities catering to all audiences and tastes, featuring both free and paid attractions suitable for all ages. The lineup includes renowned names such as Chitãozinho & Xororó, Di Ferrero, Luan Santana, Só Pra Contrariar, and Toquinho. Here are the highlights of the upcoming events:

🐮 The traditional Festa do Peão de Americana (SP) kicks off this Friday (7) with performances by Chitãozinho & Xororó, Luan Pereira, Luan Santana, Maiara & Maraísa, Sâmi Rico, Simone Mendes, Victor & Léo, Zé Neto & Cristiano, and Zezé di Camargo & Luciano.

🎸 In Campinas, Di Ferrero will be performing at a charity concert with the Orquestra Rock.

🎨 Toquinho will be celebrating his 60-year career milestone with a special show in Campinas. Camilla Faustino will join him on stage at the Claro Multi Arena.

☀️ The Titãs are set to perform in Campinas this Saturday (8).

🤠 Fernando e Sorocaba will be arriving in Campinas this Sunday (9) for a lively concert at Parque Dom Pedro starting at 2 PM.

Don’t miss out on these exciting events happening in Campinas and the surrounding regions! Check out the full lineup and plan your weekend accordingly to enjoy the best of music, culture, and entertainment in the area.