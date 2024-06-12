The 2024 Whānau Mārama: New Zealand International Film Festival has announced an exciting lineup of 31 Kiwi feature films and documentaries, including the award-winning film “We Were Dangerous,” which will open the festival. Directed by Lucy Lawless, Katie Wolfe, and Jonathan Ogilvie, the festival will showcase a diverse range of films from talented New Zealand filmmakers.

“We Were Dangerous,” which won the special Jury Award for Filmmaking at the SXSW festival, tells the story of three girls who rebel against the system at an institution for delinquent girls. Starring Erana James, Nathalie Morris, and Manaia Hall, the film explores themes of friendship, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Another highlight of the festival is the Christchurch-filmed “Head South,” directed by Jonathan Ogilvie and featuring a debut acting performance by pop star Benee. Set in 1979 Ōtautahi, the film follows a musically-gifted friend of a schoolboy who discovers punk music, offering a unique perspective on youth culture and music in New Zealand.

In addition to these films, the festival will also showcase documentaries such as Lawless’ “Never Look Away,” which follows New Zealand-born CNN camerawoman Margaret Moth on her first assignment covering the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in India. The festival promises to offer a diverse range of perspectives and stories from New Zealand and around the world.

The 2024 NZIFF will kick off in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington on July 31 and will tour to nine other centres across the country until September 4, providing audiences with the opportunity to experience the best of New Zealand cinema. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to discover new talent and stories at this year’s festival!