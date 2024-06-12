nxt-champion-trick-williams-vs-ethan-page

NXT Champion Trick Williams is set to defend his title against the latest addition to the NXT roster, Ethan Page.

The tension began when Trick Williams was accused by The Meta-Four of attacking Noam Dar backstage. Oro Mensah and Jakara Jackson pointed fingers at Williams, while Lash Legend stood by his innocence.

However, the truth came to light when Ethan Page made a dramatic entrance to NXT, revealing himself as the attacker and targeting the champion.

In response, Trick Williams confronted Ethan Page and demanded that NXT General Manager Ava approve Page’s contract request for a match at The UFC Apex.

Make sure not to miss the action at NXT Battleground, taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event will be live-streamed at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network worldwide.

Additional insights:

The rivalry between Trick Williams and Ethan Page has been building up with accusations and attacks. Fans are eager to see how the showdown between the NXT Champion and the newcomer will unfold at NXT Battleground. With both Superstars looking to prove themselves in the ring, the match is expected to be intense and full of surprises. Stay tuned for more updates as the event approaches.