Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC recently shared some exciting news about the possibility of a reunion for the iconic boy band. During the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in New York City, Kirkpatrick mentioned that they have been discussing the idea of getting back together for a while now. The band members, including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone, reunited last year for a new song on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, which sparked a lot of interest from fans.

The group also joined Timberlake on stage during his Forget the World Tour, where they collaborated on a track from his latest album. Kirkpatrick expressed that they are all in agreement that there is still a strong demand for *NSYNC, and they don’t want to disappoint their loyal fan base. He reminisced about the joy of being back on stage with his bandmates and how much he missed the experience.

During the premiere, Kirkpatrick revealed that *NSYNC’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye” is featured on the soundtrack of Deadpool & Wolverine. He humorously mentioned that he made sure the song was included in the film, regardless of what the other band members thought. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 26, bringing a nostalgic touch with the beloved boy band’s music.

The excitement around a potential *NSYNC reunion has been building up, and fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on new music or a tour. Kirkpatrick’s comments have sparked hope and anticipation for what the future holds for the iconic group. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting news and other celebrity updates in the entertainment world.