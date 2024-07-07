The divorce between US actors Shantel VanSanten, 38, and Victor Webster, 51, has caught the attention of Hollywood gossip-mongers. The couple, who met in 2017 and got engaged in early 2021 before tying the knot later that year, are currently embroiled in negotiations over the custody of their pets.

According to court documents, Webster will have primary custody of their dog Nova, but if VanSanten wants to take the dog on vacation, she could be charged £7,000 in late fees. Their cats, Finnegan and Phillippa, will be cared for by Victor’s brother, Vince. In addition to pet custody, the couple has also settled their financial matters, including the sale of their Los Angeles home. VanSanten will pay £25,000 to equalize the split, and neither party will receive spousal support.

VanSanten, known for her role as Quinn James on One Tree Hill, and Webster, with nearly 90 acting credits to his name, met on the set of the Hallmark Channel movie Love Blossoms. Their relationship blossomed, leading to a romantic proposal during a mountain hike. The couple exchanged vows in three separate ceremonies, showcasing their love and commitment to each other.

Despite their public personas and successful acting careers, the couple is now facing the challenges of a high-profile divorce. The details of their split, including pet custody and financial arrangements, highlight the complexities that can arise when a marriage comes to an end in Hollywood.

As they navigate this difficult time, both VanSanten and Webster are focusing on moving forward with their lives and careers. Their dedication to their pets and their commitment to resolving their divorce amicably demonstrate a sense of maturity and respect for each other, despite the challenges they are facing.

The spotlight on their personal lives serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to the difficulties of divorce. By sharing their story, VanSanten and Webster are shedding light on the complexities of relationships, the importance of communication, and the need for compassion during times of transition and change. Their journey serves as a lesson for others facing similar circumstances, showing that with patience, understanding, and a willingness to compromise, even the most challenging situations can be resolved with grace and dignity.