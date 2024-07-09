Queens of the Stone Age recently had to cancel their European tour due to lead singer Josh Homme needing emergency surgery. The band, who were on their The End Is Nero tour in Europe, had to cancel the bulk of their shows after Josh had to fly back to the US for the surgical procedure. The announcement was made on the band’s Instagram page, where they expressed their regrets and explained that playing the remaining shows was no longer an option.

The affected shows include major festivals like Festival Jardin Sonore in France, Pohoda Festival, and Electric Castle in Romania. However, there is still hope for some upcoming shows like Gothenburg’s Way Out West Festival, Oya Festival, and Copenhagen’s Syd for Solen. Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the announcement post with well-wishes for Josh and messages of support for the band.

Josh Homme had previously been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and had a successful surgery. The band also expressed their disappointment at not being able to perform for their fans and apologized for any inconvenience caused. They shared in the frustration and disappointment felt by their fans and hoped for a speedy recovery for Josh.

In a similar vein, another rock band, Pearl Jam, had to cancel their London show at the last minute, leaving fans disappointed. The band took to Instagram to inform fans of the cancellation and offered them an opportunity to purchase event posters created for the show. This move was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing their disappointment at the situation and the additional cost incurred due to the cancellation.

It’s always tough for fans when their favorite bands have to cancel shows, especially for reasons like emergency surgeries. The health and well-being of the band members should always come first, and fans should understand and support their decisions. We hope for a speedy recovery for Josh Homme and wish both Queens of the Stone Age and Pearl Jam all the best in their future endeavors.