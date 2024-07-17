Comedy rock duo Tenacious D, made up of Hollywood star Jack Black and his longtime friend Kyle Gass, shocked fans when they abruptly canceled their Australian tour recently. The cancellation came after Gass made a controversial joke about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. During their gig in Sydney, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake to celebrate his 64th birthday, leading the crowd in singing happy birthday. However, things took a turn when Gass made a joke referencing Trump’s recent rally incident, which did not sit well with everyone.

While the joke might have garnered laughs from some audience members, many found it offensive and disgusting. Some fans even vowed to stop supporting the duo altogether. Australian senator Ralph Babet went as far as to call for their deportation, claiming that failure to do so would be an endorsement of the violent act against Trump. In response to the backlash, Black issued a statement expressing his surprise at Gass’s joke and condemning hate speech and political violence in any form. This led to the decision to halt the Tenacious D tour and put all future creative plans on hold, much to the disappointment of fans.

Tenacious D has been known for their outspoken views against Trump, with Black previously referring to him as “evil” in interviews. The band, formed 30 years ago, gained popularity with their self-titled debut album in 2001, which eventually went platinum. Despite their success in the music industry, their venture into the film world with “The Pick of Destiny” did not perform well at the box office. However, their live performances have continued to attract fans, and they have released several albums over the years.

The future of Tenacious D remains uncertain as they navigate the fallout from the controversial joke made during their tour. Fans are left wondering whether this could mark the end of the iconic duo that has entertained audiences for three decades. As the music industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how this situation impacts the legacy of Tenacious D and their place in the rock music scene.