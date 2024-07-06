Noel Gallagher, the 57-year-old former Oasis star, is preparing to undergo knee replacement surgery after being diagnosed with arthritis. This news comes just months after his younger brother, Liam, had a hip operation for the same condition. Noel has been experiencing difficulties with his knee joint and is scheduled to have the operation later this year.

According to a source close to Noel, he is not thrilled about needing surgery, as it serves as a reminder that he is getting older. However, he is determined to bounce back and continue performing with his band, The High Flying Birds, over the summer before taking a break in August for his holiday and surgery.

On a brighter note, Noel expects Liam to find humor in the fact that they are both dealing with joint issues now. Despite their public feud since Oasis split in 2009, there have been rumors of a potential reunion, especially after Liam’s recent hip operation. Liam, 51, underwent surgery to address his hip problems caused by arthritis, and he is determined to make a full recovery and maintain his swagger.

The brothers’ feud has been ongoing for years, but there are reports that their mother, Peggy, wants them to reconcile in time for her 80th birthday. Peggy hopes that her sons can put aside their differences and come together for a genuine reconciliation, providing her with the best gift for her milestone celebration.

Oasis fans have been eagerly awaiting any news of a potential reunion, and while the brothers have not officially announced any plans, there is hope that they may set aside their feud for the sake of their family and fans. Despite their differences, Liam and Noel have made significant contributions to the music industry, selling millions of records in the nineties and leaving a lasting impact on the British music scene.

As Noel prepares for his upcoming surgery, fans are sending their well wishes for a successful operation and a speedy recovery. The brothers’ health challenges have brought them closer in some ways, and there is optimism that they may find common ground and potentially consider working together again in the future. Only time will tell if the Gallaghers can put their past behind them and create new music together.