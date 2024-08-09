Noah Lyles, the Team USA track star, has decided to retire after the 2024 Olympics following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Lyles, who won the bronze medal in the men’s 200-meter final, took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Despite the disappointment of having to end his Olympic journey prematurely, he expressed gratitude for the support he received from everyone.

Lyles also congratulated Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and Team USA’s Kenny Bednarek, who won the gold and silver medals in the race, respectively. The 27-year-old athlete, who had previously won gold in the men’s 100-meter race, had a dramatic finish in the 200-meter final as he suffered from the effects of COVID-19, causing him to exit the race in a wheelchair.

In an interview with NBC Sports, Lyles revealed that he woke up feeling unwell and tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the challenges he faced, he tried to remain calm and focused on his recovery. Lyles expressed pride in his ability to compete under such difficult circumstances.

Although Lyles was scheduled to compete in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, he decided it would be best to let his teammates take the lead. He believed that Team USA had the talent and speed to secure the gold medal without him, and he was content to support them from the sidelines.

