Noah Erb Reacts to His Twin Brother Joining ‘The Bachelorette’ — Check Out His Thoughts

Brotherly Affection!

Reality TV fans became familiar with Noah Erb during his appearances on “The Bachelorette” season 16 and “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7. Noah found love on the show with his fiancée Abigail Heringer, and the couple is currently planning their wedding for later this year.

Now, Noah’s twin brother Aaron is also getting in on the reality TV action, as he joins the cast of “The Bachelorette” season 28 in search of his own love story with contestant Jenn Tran. Aaron’s bio describes him as a romantic who is eager to find true love and is excited for the opportunity to meet the leading lady.

Noah took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to Aaron’s casting announcement. While expressing his excitement for his brother, Noah humorously mentioned that he couldn’t fully support the “lovERBoy” nickname that Aaron has been given on the show. Noah also jokingly warned that no one is safe from his commentary, even his twin brother.

Abigail also joined in on the fun, welcoming Aaron to the show with a playful Instagram post. Fans are eagerly anticipating Aaron’s journey on “The Bachelorette” and are looking forward to seeing how his love story with Jenn unfolds. Don’t miss the premiere on July 8 to see Aaron’s romantic adventures on-screen!