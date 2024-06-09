New Exposition ‘Open Art Bogotá’ Showcases Diverse Range of International and Colombian Artists

The exhibition Open Art Bogotá will open its doors on June 14 at the Casa Grau Museum with an innovative proposal that aims to transform the city into a space for contemporary art. Running until June 22 with free admission, more than 34 national and international artists will participate in this first stop.

Among the international artists invited to the exhibition, Onésimo Lara from Mexico stands out for his sculptures that range from figurative art to surrealism, combining the craft of forging with his imagination. Meanwhile, Yurisel Hidalgo from Cuba recreates fantastic visions of shamans and mythologies in her colorful works, bringing Yoruba deities and spiritual elements to life. Honduran artist Jaime Vallardo Chávez, known for his naive art style, will also showcase his work.

Led by Vurko Art and directed by visual artist George Vurkovitsky and CEO Jhon Hernandez, this project aims to give visibility to emerging, established, and renowned artists through itinerant exhibitions in different parts of the city.

The exhibition will focus on contemporary art, covering genres such as pop art, abstract art, surrealism, and kinetic art, showcasing a variety of mediums including painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and digital art. This diversity allows artists to explore themes such as globalization, identity, politics, the environment, and social and cultural issues.

In addition to international artists, attendees can admire works by Colombian artists like Alexa Riv, Catalina Albornoz, Fabio Torres, and many more. The exhibition will also feature pieces by Toykers, known for his unique Art Toy creations, and Duván Vega, who paints with his feet despite significant challenges due to his disability.

Highlighting the contribution of contemporary art to the country’s cultural heritage, Open Art Bogotá will also showcase works by George Vurkovitsky, Enrique Grau, and pieces by the renowned artist Banksy from the UK.

