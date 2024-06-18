The loss of Christine McVie has dealt a significant blow to any hopes of a Fleetwood Mac reunion, according to Stevie Nicks. In a recent interview with Mojo, Stevie expressed her belief that without Christine, the band could not come back together in any capacity. Her sentiments echo the sentiments of many fans who have been eagerly awaiting news of a potential reunion.

Fleetwood Mac’s iconic lineup, which included Stevie, Christine, Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie, has undergone various changes over the years. However, the core group of musicians has always been considered essential to the band’s sound and legacy. Lindsey Buckingham’s departure in 2018 already marked a significant change for the band, and Christine’s passing has further complicated any hopes of a reunion.

Stevie Nicks also shared her regret about not being able to say goodbye to Christine before her passing. She had planned to visit her friend but was advised against it by Christine’s family. Despite the distance, Stevie expressed her desire to be by Christine’s side, even if it meant hastening her passing. The bond between the band members goes beyond music, as Stevie’s heartfelt tribute to Christine on social media demonstrates.

The legacy of Fleetwood Mac and the impact of Christine McVie’s contributions to the band are undeniable. Her talent and friendship were cherished by her bandmates, and her absence will be deeply felt by fans worldwide. While the future of Fleetwood Mac remains uncertain, the memories of their music and camaraderie will continue to resonate with audiences for years to come.