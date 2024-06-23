Nineties rock band Kasabian is rumored to be making a surprise appearance at the Glastonbury music festival in Somerset. Festival-goers have spotted clues hinting at the band’s secret set, leading to mounting speculation. Bookmakers William Hill have even suspended betting on Kasabian’s appearance at the five-day festival.

Formed in Leicester in 1997, Kasabian consists of singer and guitarist Sergio Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews, and guitarist Tim Carter. They gained popularity with their self-titled debut album in 2004 and have achieved six UK Number 1 albums since then. Lead vocalist Tom Meighan left the band in 2020, with Sergio taking on the role of the band’s frontman.

Kasabian has headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2014 and is expected to join other rock bands like Pulp, The Killers, Green Day, and The xx at the festival. In addition to Kasabian, famous singers like Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA, and Shania Twain will be performing at the weekend event.

Dua Lipa, who will be the first headliner on Friday, expressed her excitement about performing at Glastonbury, aiming to create an intimate nightclub vibe for the massive crowd. Coldplay, set to perform on Saturday, will be making their fifth appearance as headliners at the festival. Frontman Chris Martin has hinted that the band will stop making music by 2025.

SZA, known for her Grammy-nominated debut album CTRL, will be performing on Sunday night, while Shania Twain will take on the legends slot. Twain is expected to deliver her iconic hits with a possible twist in the lyrics for the special occasion.

For those unable to attend the festival in person, the BBC will be broadcasting the event on a special channel created just for Glastonbury. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch performances from the comfort of their homes over the entire weekend, ensuring that music fans don’t miss out on the excitement of Glastonbury 2024.