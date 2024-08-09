Months following her unfortunate electric bike accident, Nina Dobrev, the 35-year-old actress, has bravely opened up about her battle with depression while on the road to recovery.

Known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, Dobrev suffered from various physical injuries that required surgery in June, which thankfully went well. Taking to Instagram to express her gratitude for the care and well wishes she received, she mentioned, “I have been feeling the support and positive energy.” Despite her efforts to stay positive, she faced numerous challenges throughout her healing journey.

Describing the treatments as incredibly “challenging,” she told E! News, “With the pain meds and the physical pain that you’re going through, and not being able to walk, and seeing everybody gallivanting across Europe on Instagram, enjoying the summer while I’m sitting in bed.” She went on to admit, “I definitely was in a depression. I had a really hard time.”

Dobrev is currently in a relationship with Olympian Shaun White, and their life together involves a lot of adventure. However, since her accident, she has found herself hesitant to embrace new experiences. “I feel like I have a fear now… I used to be so adventurous and down to do anything. And now, since the injury—maybe it’s because I’m still healing, and it’s a nine-month process. I’m only three and a half months into the nine months. I’m still having to relearn how to walk, so the idea of getting back on a snowboard or a dirt bike is definitely not happening.”

Presently, Dobrev wears a knee brace to aid in her recovery process and has been making an effort to stay active. Recently, she attended the 2024 Paris Olympics with her boyfriend, former Olympic snowboarder Shaun White. Sharing a series of photos on Instagram from her time in the ‘City of Love,’ she can be seen posing with her brace and cane. “I can officially cross ‘my first Olympics’ off the bucket list.” In French, she added, “Goodbye Paris, see you next time! It was beautiful as always.”

With the unwavering support of her partner and her “incredible support system,” Dobrev expressed that it all “really helped pull” her “out of that funk.”

It is truly commendable to see Nina Dobrev openly discussing her struggles with depression following her accident. Her honesty and vulnerability serve as an inspiration to many who may be going through similar challenges. It is essential to remember that healing, both physically and mentally, takes time and patience. Nina’s journey is a reminder that it is okay to seek help and lean on loved ones during difficult times. We wish her continued strength and a speedy recovery as she navigates through this chapter in her life.