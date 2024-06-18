Nina Dobrev, known for her roles in TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, recently had a bike accident in May. She has been updating her fans on her road to recovery through her Instagram Story. The 35-year-old actress shared photos of herself resting in bed with her large leg cast, holding flowers, and eating.

In her posts, Dobrev mentioned that her daily routine consists of eating, sleeping, using a CPM machine, and attending physical therapy sessions. She has been focusing on her recovery and taking each day as it comes.

After the accident, Dobrev reassured her followers that she was okay but that she had a long recovery ahead of her. She underwent a successful surgery and expressed her gratitude for all the supportive messages and well wishes she has received.

Despite her injury, Dobrev hasn’t let it bring her down. She recently shared a photo of herself in a stylish Miu Miu dress, paired with matching crutches. She captioned the post with a lighthearted comment about making crutches fashionable.

Throughout her recovery, Dobrev has been leaning on her boyfriend, Shaun White, who has been by her side offering support. White has been taking care of her and even trying to lift her spirits by dancing for her amusement.

Fans of Nina Dobrev continue to send their love and support as she works towards getting back on her feet. Stay tuned for more updates on her progress and how she is staying positive during this challenging time. Nina Dobrev’s resilience and determination are truly inspiring, and her fans are cheering her on every step of the way.