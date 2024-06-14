Nikki Tamboli, known for her appearances in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11′, recently caused a sensation on social media with her stunning photos in a black backless top and skirt. The actress shared these alluring pictures on her Instagram account, where she boasts a massive following of 5.3 million fans.

In the photos, Nikki can be seen rocking a long-sleeved black backless top paired with a matching skirt that features an open design on both sides. Her dewy makeup and flowing waves of hair added to her glamorous look, leaving fans in awe. Nikki accompanied the post with the caption “Making heads turn,” which clearly resonated with her admirers.

The internet went into a frenzy as fans flooded the comments section with compliments and adoration for Nikki. One follower praised her by saying, “Killin’ it,” while another expressed, “Hotness overloaded.” A fan simply stated, “So fireeee,” capturing the general sentiment of admiration towards the actress.

Apart from her reality show appearances, Nikki Tamboli has also ventured into the world of music videos, starring in popular songs like ‘Birthday Pawri’, ‘Kalla Reh Jayenga’, ‘Roko Roko’, ‘Ek Haseena Ne’, and ‘Behri Duniya’. Additionally, she has made guest appearances on television shows such as ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ and ‘Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull’, showcasing her versatility across different platforms.

Nikki’s ability to captivate audiences with her style and charisma has solidified her position as a rising star in the entertainment industry. With each new endeavor, she continues to leave a lasting impression on fans and critics alike, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of showbiz.