Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are a power couple who are passionate about the environment and working together. They recently launched a joint supplement brand called The Absorption Company and are proud of their collaboration. Nikki describes them as the yin and yang, with Ian being the visionary and creative dreamer, while she focuses on the practical aspects.

The couple, who got married in 2015, decided to leave Hollywood behind and live on a farm. Despite their busy schedules, they find time to work together on their farm, growing over 40 different types of fruits and vegetables. Nikki starts her days at five in the morning and finishes around midnight, showing her dedication to their lifestyle.

In 2022, Nikki shared that she wanted to take a step back from the public eye and focus on a more secluded life. She expressed her desire for total food autonomy and to live without relying on any external systems. Ian also enjoys their remote lifestyle, especially walking through the farm with their kids and dogs, picking fresh produce along the way.

Both Nikki and Ian are committed to their work and family life, balancing their ambitions with raising their children. Nikki sees herself as a role model for her kids, showing them that it’s possible to be ambitious and present in their lives. The couple’s dedication to sustainability and self-sufficiency is evident in their lifestyle choices and work on the farm.

Despite their busy schedules and demanding work, Nikki and Ian prioritize their family and their shared passions. Their collaboration on The Absorption Company is a testament to their strong partnership and complementary skills. The couple’s decision to leave the glamour of Hollywood for a simpler life on the farm reflects their values and commitment to a more sustainable way of living.