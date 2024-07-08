The second week of Wimbledon has kicked off with a bang, attracting a slew of stars eager to catch some tennis action. Among the crowd was the stunning Nicole Scherzinger, who turned heads in a busty low-cut dress as she took her seat at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south London. The 46-year-old singer looked glamorous in her tight-fitting linen dress, complete with a square neckline and oversized sunglasses.

Jodie Turner-Smith also made a stylish appearance at the tournament, flaunting her abs in a patterned green and purple silk co-ord. The actress posed for snaps in her eye-catching ensemble, which she paired with a white and purple bomber jacket and yellow headscarf. Meanwhile, Kaya Scodelario wowed in a sleek white linen suit, matching waistcoat, and strappy white heels as she strutted around the grounds.

Other famous faces spotted at Wimbledon included Isla Fisher, Yasmin Finney, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Love Island star Montana Brown. Sir Cliff Richard, Ncuti Gatwa, Mark Rylance, and Lenny Henry were also in attendance, adding to the star-studded event.

The cast of the hit TV show Skins also made headlines, with Kaya revealing the lack of safeguarding for young actors when she was rising to fame on the E4 teen drama. She reminisced about her time on the show and how it shaped her career in the entertainment industry.

As the tournament continues, more celebrities are expected to grace the prestigious event with their presence. The atmosphere at Wimbledon is electric, with fans and stars alike coming together to enjoy world-class tennis and create unforgettable memories. Stay tuned for more updates on who’s who at Wimbledon this year!