Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Thursday, June 20, reveal that Tate Black has a plan to ensure his ideal prom night with Holly Jonas despite his parents serving as chaperones. Tate, not thrilled about Brady Black and Theresa Donovan overseeing the event, may try to sneak out later to be with Holly.

However, Nicole DiMera changes her mind about Holly attending prom, throwing off their plans. Tate and Holly will have to adjust, with Holly starting the evening with Aaron Greene as her date while Tate goes with Sophia Choi. They hope for sparks between Aaron and Sophia once they bail on the festivities.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans will have a heart-to-heart with Eric Brady about his failed marriage and his feelings for Nicole. Eric may confess his desire to be with Nicole and his thoughts on Jude Brady’s paternity. Despite feeling destined to be alone, Marlena reassures him that it’s not true.

As Eric reflects on his feelings, he may struggle with the DNA results regarding Jude’s paternity. However, shocking news about Jude’s true father will come to light in the future. Stay tuned for more twists and turns on Days of Our Lives.

