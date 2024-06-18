Nicole Kidman’s bond with her two eldest children, Bella and Connor, has been a topic of interest over the years. The actress, who adopted Bella in 1992 and Connor in 1995 with ex-husband Tom Cruise, has had a complex relationship with them due to various reasons.

After her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001, Nicole lost touch with Bella and Connor as they chose to live with their father and were practicing Scientologists at the time. This led to a strained relationship between Nicole and her children, with reports suggesting that they had negative feelings towards her.

However, in 2016, Nicole reconnected with Bella after a decade of being apart. The emotional reunion took place after Bella got married, and it brought tears to both mother and daughter. Despite the challenges they faced, Nicole made an effort to maintain a connection with her children, emphasizing the importance of staying in touch with them.

Connor Cruise, in an interview in 2014, expressed his love for his mother and emphasized the solid relationship they share. He made it clear that family comes first for him, and he values the bond he has with Nicole. Additionally, Nicole dedicated her role in the movie “Lion” to her children, describing it as a love letter to them. The film’s theme of adoption resonated with Nicole, as she wanted to convey her deep love and support for her adopted children through her work.

Nicole’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen her relationship with Bella and Connor over the years have been evident. Despite the challenges they faced in the past, Nicole has remained committed to being there for her children and making them proud. The actress’s dedication to her family and her willingness to overcome obstacles in their relationship reflect her love and devotion as a mother.