Practical Magic 2, the sequel featuring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, is in the works following the success of the original movie. However, after the disappointing reception of Hocus Pocus 2, which also received a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes, there are concerns about the upcoming sequel. Practical Magic, released in 1998, tells the story of two sisters who come from a family of witches and face a curse that affects their relationships with men. Despite not being a hit initially, the movie has gained a cult following over the years.

The return of Sally and Gillian in Practical Magic 2 is exciting for fans, but it also raises questions about whether the sequel can capture the charm and magic of the original. The recent failure of Hocus Pocus 2 serves as a cautionary tale for legacy sequels, as it struggled to live up to its predecessor’s success. Practical Magic 2 may have an advantage in that it has a sequel novel, “The Book of Magic,” published in 2021, to draw inspiration from for the movie’s storyline.

While Hocus Pocus had a strong fan base, Practical Magic was always less popular, which may alleviate some of the pressure on the sequel to perform well. By building on the world and characters established in the first movie and the sequel novel, Practical Magic 2 has the potential to create a compelling and engaging story that resonates with audiences. The success of the sequel will depend on how well it can balance nostalgia with originality and capture the essence of the beloved original film. With the right approach and creative direction, Practical Magic 2 could surpass the expectations set by its predecessor and deliver a magical experience for fans and newcomers alike.