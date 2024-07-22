Nicole Kidman recently reflected on the impact her marriage to Tom Cruise had on the making of the movie “Eyes Wide Shut.” In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Kidman discussed how director Stanley Kubrick may have drawn inspiration from her relationship with Cruise for the characters in the film. Kidman and Cruise were married for nearly five years and had two adopted children when they began filming in 1996. Kubrick passed away before the movie was released, adding another layer of complexity to the film’s production.

Kidman shared that Kubrick was interested in exploring the dynamics of relationships and often asked probing questions. She mentioned that he was particularly cautious about portraying love triangles on screen, as he was aware of the potential for one person to feel isolated or ganged up on. Despite the challenges of working on such a demanding project, Kidman expressed that she and Cruise were happily married during the filming and would unwind by going go-kart racing together in the early hours of the morning.

Since her divorce from Cruise, Kidman has remarried country star Keith Urban and has two daughters with him. She revealed that “Eyes Wide Shut” is not a movie she would watch with her children due to its mature content. However, Kidman did attend the AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony with her daughters, marking a special family moment in her career. Speaking to ET at the event, Kidman expressed gratitude for having her family by her side and how it adds balance and grounding to her life.

While Kidman’s personal life has evolved since her time with Cruise, the impact of their marriage on her career and the making of “Eyes Wide Shut” remains a significant part of her journey in Hollywood. The film continues to be a point of reflection for Kidman, showcasing the complexities of relationships on and off the screen. As she continues to navigate her career and family life, Kidman’s past experiences with Cruise and Kubrick serve as valuable lessons in the world of entertainment and beyond.