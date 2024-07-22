Nicole Kidman recently shared some insights about her past working experience with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, during an interview commemorating the 25th anniversary of the film “Eyes Wide Shut.” The actress revealed that the late director Stanley Kubrick may have drawn inspiration from their marriage for the project, stating that he was “mining” it.

Kidman discussed the dynamics of working with Cruise and Kubrick on set, emphasizing that she never felt ganged up on during the filming process. She mentioned that Kubrick had a different working relationship with Cruise, as they collaborated closely on his character.

Despite their high-profile marriage and shared trailer during the filming of “Eyes Wide Shut,” Kidman explained that they lived in the trailer due to budget constraints and Cruise would often pass the time playing video games in between takes. She also revealed that a particular scene involving her and Cruise took weeks to shoot but was eventually cut from the final film.

The actress reflected on the evolution of the scene through discussions with Cruise and Kubrick, highlighting the improvisational and collaborative nature of their work. Kidman reminisced about the initial period of getting comfortable with each other before diving into the filming process.

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and adopted two children together before their divorce in 2001. Following their split, Kidman went on to marry Keith Urban in 2006 and welcomed two daughters with the country singer. The actress also addressed her strained relationship with her children, Isabella and Connor, who chose to follow their father’s Scientology beliefs.

Meanwhile, Cruise was married to Katie Holmes from 2006 to 2012 and shares a daughter, Suri, with the actress. Reports indicate that Cruise is currently estranged from his daughter, highlighting the complexities of their family dynamics.

“Eyes Wide Shut” marked Kubrick’s final film before his passing in 1999, and the movie delved into the intense exploration of sexual fantasies and relationships. The film’s storyline revolves around Dr. Bill Hartford, played by Cruise, as he unravels a web of secrets and desires within his marriage to Alice, portrayed by Kidman.

Overall, Kidman’s candid reflections on her past collaborations and personal relationships shed light on the intricacies of working in the entertainment industry and navigating complex family dynamics. Despite the passage of time, the impact of her experiences with Cruise and Kubrick continues to resonate in her career and personal life.