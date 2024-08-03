Nicole Jacky from Love Island USA recently addressed the leaked video of her island bombshell partner, Kendall Washington. The 26-year-old reality star received a text message informing her about the leaked video of Kendall lying naked on a bed, which had gone viral on the internet. Kendall, who was unaware of the situation as he was filming the show without his phone, only found out after the show ended on July 21st. He took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the leaked content, stating that it was shared in confidence and trust and expressing his gratitude for the Love Island experience.

Following Kendall’s statement, Nicole Jacky took to Instagram to update her followers on the situation. She mentioned that while Love Island was an incredible experience, things have been challenging since leaving the villa. Nicole hinted that there is more to share about what has happened since returning home and that she has been taking time to process her feelings and real-life situation.

Despite the difficulties they are facing, Nicole mentioned in an interview on “Virtual Reali-Tea” that she and Kendall are still “going strong.” The couple seems to be navigating through this rough patch together and are committed to making their relationship work.

The leaked video incident has undoubtedly put a strain on Nicole and Kendall’s relationship, but they are determined to overcome this hurdle. Fans of Love Island USA are eagerly waiting to see how the couple will move forward and handle the challenges that come their way. Stay tuned for more updates on Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington’s journey post-Love Island.