Nicolas Cage’s son, Weston, recently pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon against his mother, Christina Fulton. The mother-son pair appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse, where Weston entered his plea. Fulton, while refusing to comment on their relationship, expressed her desire for her son to receive the necessary help.

In response to his mother’s comments, Weston stated that she is the one who needs help. The 33-year-old was arrested after Fulton accused him of assaulting her back in April. The exact reason for the delayed charges remains unclear.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they responded to a call at Fulton’s residence, where Weston allegedly attacked two individuals. The second victim has not been identified, and Weston reportedly left the scene before the authorities arrived. The case was presented to the district attorney’s office in May, a few days after Fulton was spotted with visible injuries.

Following his arrest, Fulton spoke out, claiming that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis during the alleged incident. She described arriving to help him during a manic episode and being assaulted, resulting in serious injuries. Despite her pleas for a mental health evaluation, the police reportedly did not detain Weston.

Weston was released on a $150,000 bond, paid for by his father, Nicolas Cage. His legal team denies the allegations, asserting that he is a victim and witness in the case. A protective order was issued, barring Weston from contacting his mother until the case concludes.

Nicolas Cage and Fulton welcomed Weston before their relationship ended in 1991. Cage has two other children from different marriages. If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, assistance is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The case involving Weston Cage and his mother, Christina Fulton, sheds light on the complexities of family relationships and mental health challenges. It underscores the importance of seeking help and support when faced with such issues. Family dynamics, especially in high-profile situations, can add layers of complexity to already difficult circumstances. The legal proceedings and protective measures taken in this case highlight the need for addressing mental health concerns and ensuring the safety of those involved.

Domestic violence and mental health crises are serious issues that require attention and care. The involvement of law enforcement, legal representation, and family dynamics can all play significant roles in how these situations unfold. By raising awareness and providing resources for those in need, we can work towards a safer and healthier community for everyone.