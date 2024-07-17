Nicolas Cage’s son, Kal-El Coppola, made a rare public appearance recently with his famous father in Venice, Italy. The 18-year-old has been out of the public eye for over a decade, surprising fans with his grown-up appearance.

During their vacation outing, Nicolas was seen wearing a brightly-colored outfit with sneakers, while Kal-El opted for an all-black ensemble. Kal-El sported long hair and a beard, keeping his look casual and low-key, much like his father.

This public appearance comes shortly after Kal-El’s older brother, Weston Cage Coppola, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The incident involved their mother, Christina Fulton, who was left with severe injuries from a physical confrontation with Weston during a mental health crisis.

Weston has a history of run-ins with the law, including previous arrests for domestic violence and DUI. The family has been dealing with Weston’s mental health struggles for years, and his recent arrest has raised concerns about his well-being.

After the incident, Christina shared photos of her injuries and expressed her concerns for Weston’s mental health. She emphasized the need for him to receive the help he urgently requires to address his ongoing crisis.

Nicolas Cage and Kal-El appeared to be in good spirits during their time in Italy, despite the turmoil surrounding Weston’s arrest. The family is navigating through challenging times, focusing on supporting each other and seeking the necessary help for Weston’s mental health issues.

The situation highlights the complexities and struggles that families face when dealing with mental health crises. It serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking help, supporting loved ones, and addressing mental health challenges openly and compassionately. The Coppola family’s story sheds light on the reality of mental health issues and the impact they can have on individuals and their families.