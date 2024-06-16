Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington in the popular series Bridgerton, has surprised fans with a revelation about her hair routine before going on set. While her character in the show sports long, copper locks, fans were amazed to learn that Nicola actually wears a wig to achieve this look.

In a recent social media post, TV hair and makeup artist Jessie shared a time-lapse video of Nicola’s transformation into her character. The video showed Nicola arriving on set with her natural blonde hair, which was then covered by a wig to create the signature fiery tresses of Penelope. Makeup application was also done to give her character the perfect ‘soiree’ look for the show.

Fans of Bridgerton expressed their shock upon learning that Nicola wears a wig for her character, as many had believed that her hair was natural. The quality of the wigs used in the show was also praised by viewers, with many commenting on how realistic the hair looks on screen.

Despite the revelation about her hair routine, Nicola continues to captivate audiences with her portrayal of Penelope in Bridgerton. The show, known for its enthralling romances and stunning costumes, has become a favorite among Netflix viewers.

In addition to her role in Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan is also well-known for her work in the popular series Derry Girls and as a voice actress in the Barbie movie. Her versatility as an actress and dedication to her craft have earned her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim in the entertainment industry.

The behind-the-scenes work of the hair and makeup department on Bridgerton has also been recognized for their attention to detail and ability to create authentic looks for the characters. The use of wigs and styling techniques has added an extra layer of realism to the show, enhancing the overall viewing experience for fans.

As we eagerly await the next season of Bridgerton, fans can appreciate the hard work and creativity that goes into bringing the characters to life on screen. Nicola Coughlan’s hair transformation is just one example of the dedication and talent of the cast and crew behind the hit series.