Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan has taken her talents beyond the screen and into the music industry with her viral single ‘Shoes…More Shoes.’ During a press tour for the third season of the Netflix hit show, Coughlan revealed her dream job of releasing a pop song inspired by the Real Housewives, filled with references to luxury items like shoes and caviar.

The clip of Coughlan’s dream job aspirations caught the attention of DJ and producer Ellis Miah, who decided to turn her words into a full-length track. The song was released in celebration of Pride Month, with proceeds benefiting Not A Phase and The Trevor Project. Coughlan expressed her excitement about the unexpected turn of events, turning a random interview quote into a charitable cause.

In addition to her new pop star status, Coughlan continues to captivate audiences with her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton season 3, alongside co-star Luke Newton. The season delves into the evolving relationship between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, as well as the revelation of Penelope’s alter ego as Lady Whistledown.

Looking ahead, Coughlan and Newton have expressed their desire to continue their roles in the series as long as the creators allow them to. Just like season 2’s beloved couple Anthony and Kate, played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, Coughlan and Newton hope to remain a part of the Bridgerton family for seasons to come.

As fans eagerly await the next installment of the series, Coughlan’s unexpected foray into the music world adds another layer of excitement to her multifaceted career. With her infectious personality and newfound pop star status, Nicola Coughlan is proving to be a talent to watch both on and off the screen.