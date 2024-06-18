Irish actress Nicola Coughlan caused a stir on Instagram this week by sharing a photo of herself wearing a SKIMS outfit. The “Bridgerton” star looked gorgeous in a form-fitting slip dress that accentuated her curves. By teaming up with Kim Kardashian’s brand, Nicola not only showcased her style but also made a smart business move.

In the photo, Nicola posed elegantly among flowers, wearing a spaghetti-strap dress that highlighted her figure. Her decision to go braless added a touch of allure to her look. With pink eyeshadow enhancing her blue eyes and glossy lips, Nicola exuded confidence and glamour.

While the photo garnered over 800,000 likes, the comments section revealed mixed reactions from fans. Some praised Nicola for using her platform wisely, while others expressed disappointment in her association with the Kardashian brand. Despite the differing opinions, Nicola received support from over 400 fans who commended her for expanding her reach through the partnership.

In addition to promoting SKIMS, Nicola has previously worked with luxury brands like Fendi and Jacquemus. Her Instagram feed showcases her impeccable style and love for fashion. With a net worth of $1.6 million, Nicola has the means to indulge in high-end shopping and collaborate with renowned designers.

By leveraging her social media influence and aligning with popular brands, Nicola Coughlan continues to captivate audiences and make strategic career moves. Whether she’s gracing the screen in period costumes or rocking modern ensembles, Nicola’s fashion choices reflect her versatile talent and rising star power.