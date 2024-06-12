nick-wechsler-joins-nbc-drama-the-hunting-party-as-series-regular-kyra-leroux-also-cast

Nick Wechsler, famous for his role in Revenge, has joined the cast of NBC’s new drama series, The Hunting Party, as a series regular. The show, created by JJ Bailey, follows a team of investigators who are tasked with capturing dangerous killers that have escaped from a top-secret prison.

In the series, Wechsler will portray Oliver Odell, a charming and brilliant profiler who has a complicated history with his former FBI partner, Bex. Kyra Leroux, known for her roles in Riverdale and Firefly Lane, will also join the cast in a recurring role as Samantha Henderson, Bex’s 18-year-old daughter who is dealing with trauma while starting college.

The Hunting Party has already received a straight-to-series order and is being executive produced by Bailey and Jake Coburn. Universal Television is the studio behind the show.

Wechsler’s impressive resume includes appearances in The Boys, This Is Us, and the Dynasty reboot, among others. Leroux has also made a name for herself with roles in Once Upon a Time and Psych, as well as in films like The J Team.

With its talented cast and intriguing premise, The Hunting Party promises to be a thrilling addition to NBC’s lineup. Fans of crime procedurals and suspenseful dramas won’t want to miss this new series when it premieres. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as production continues on this highly anticipated show.