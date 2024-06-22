Nick Lachey recently made a revealing confession on the season two finale of The Perfect Match. After contestants were asked to guess how many times a week their partner wants to have sex, Nick couldn’t help but share that as a married man with three kids, having sex multiple times a day is just a dream for him. He jokingly mentioned that the show’s house is wild, especially after another contestant admitted she also wants to be intimate multiple times a day.

This isn’t the first time Nick and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, have shared insights into their love life. Vanessa once mentioned that shower sex is a key component of their decade-long marriage. She explained that with busy schedules, the shower offers a quick moment of intimacy before starting the day, and if they get to it later at night, it’s a bonus.

During The Ultimatum season two reunion, Nick correctly guessed that Vanessa’s celebrity hall pass would be Ryan Reynolds. Vanessa joked about it, inviting Ryan to call them. The couple has been open about their relationship journey, including moments of breakup and reconciliation before eventually getting married in 2011.

Vanessa also reflected on the challenges they faced early in their relationship, especially dealing with the aftermath of Nick’s previous marriage to Jessica Simpson. The couple had to navigate through public divorces and scrutiny, but they eventually committed to each other, leading to a deeper and stronger relationship.

Despite their public personas, Vanessa admitted to not being a fan of Nick’s boy band, 98 Degrees, during their appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She confessed that she was actually an *NSYNC fan, which added a humorous touch to their dynamic.

The couple also talked about moments of vulnerability and personal growth during therapy sessions, highlighting the importance of trust and communication in their marriage. They shared how therapy helped them overcome challenges and grow closer as a couple, emphasizing the value of being open and honest with each other.

Overall, Nick and Vanessa Lachey’s candid confessions and reflections on their relationship journey offer a glimpse into the ups and downs of marriage, highlighting the importance of communication, trust, and mutual respect in building a lasting and strong partnership.