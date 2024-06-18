Popular television personality Nick Knowles looked sharp and stylish as he attended the first day of the prestigious Royal Ascot event in Berkshire alongside his elegant fiancée, Katie Dadzie. The couple made quite the entrance, with Nick donning a crushed velvet top hat and a three-piece suit, while Katie stunned in a vintage-style polka dot dress with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

The star-studded event saw the couple mingling with other celebrities like Charlotte Hawkins, Vicky Pattison, and Ola Jordan. Charlotte dazzled in a red dress with a matching belt, while Vicky made a statement in a bright green gown and a feathered hat. Ola opted for a blue midi dress and a unique horseshoe-shaped slipper called Clip Clops, designed for comfort during the day at the races.

In addition to the fashionable attendees, the event also featured unique accessories like floral umbrellas, glitzy headpieces, and the introduction of the innovative Clip Clops designed to provide both style and comfort for racegoers.

As Royal Ascot kicked off, the King and Queen were expected to attend the event, further highlighting the royal connection to the prestigious racing meet. The royal couple’s participation in the event added to the tradition and history of Royal Ascot, known for attracting champions of racing like Queen Elizabeth II and the late Queen, who had a passion for thoroughbreds.

While enjoying the races and festivities, Nick Knowles opened up about his wedding plans with Katie, revealing that their busy schedules have delayed the planning process. Despite announcing their engagement in August of the previous year, the couple has yet to set a date for their wedding due to their work commitments and travel schedules.

Nick and Katie’s engagement, which took place in New Orleans, was a sweet and memorable moment for the couple, captured in photos shared on social media. The TV star’s journey with Katie, following his previous relationships, has been a public affair that continues to capture the attention of fans and media alike.

Overall, the star-studded Royal Ascot event not only showcased fashion and style but also highlighted the excitement of horse racing, tradition, and the royal connection that makes it a standout event on the UK racing calendar. With attendees like Nick Knowles and Katie Dadzie making a fashionable statement, the first day of Royal Ascot set the tone for a week of elegance, excitement, and sporting excellence.