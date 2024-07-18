Priyanka Chopra, the talented actress, celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 18, and her husband Nick Jonas made sure to shower her with love. Nick dedicated a heartwarming post on social media, featuring four pictures of Priyanka, including some solo shots and a couple picture of the two of them together.

In the post, Nick expressed his gratitude for having Priyanka in his life, calling her an incredible woman and wishing her a happy birthday. The post was flooded with messages of love and admiration for the actress from fans and followers.

Not only did Nick share his love for his wife, but Priyanka’s mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra, also took to social media to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She posted a video highlighting Priyanka’s achievements and expressing her pride in her daughter’s accomplishments.

The heartfelt messages continued to pour in as friends and family, including Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra and cousin Mannara Chopra, shared their birthday wishes on social media. Siddharth posted a touching message along with pictures of their family, while Mannara shared a carousel post expressing her love and gratitude for her cousin.

Overall, Priyanka’s birthday was filled with love and warm wishes from those closest to her. As she enters another year of her life, she continues to inspire and make a positive impact on those around her. Here’s to many more years of success, happiness, and breaking barriers for the talented actress!