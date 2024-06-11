nia-archives-confirms-details-of-2024-junglists-world-tour

Nia Archives Announces 2024 Junglists World Tour Details

Nia Archives, the self-proclaimed “emotional junglist” artist, has unveiled the exciting details of her upcoming international tour in support of her debut album ‘Silence Is Loud.’ The tour is set to cover 28 shows across three continents, kicking off in Washington DC on September 19th and concluding in Auckland Town Hall on January 26th, 2025.

Having already made a name for herself with her electrifying live performances, including sold-out shows and record-breaking sets, Nia Archives is ready to take her music to a global audience. The tour will include stops at iconic venues such as London’s Brixton Academy and LA’s Fonda Theatre, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Tickets for the Junglists World Tour are now available for purchase, offering fans the chance to catch Nia Archives live in action. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness one of the most exciting artists in the music industry today.

Check out the full list of tour dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2024

– TBA, Washington, DC

– TBA, Miami, FL (*tickets not on sale until June 7th)

– Making Time, Philadelphia, PA

– The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

– Portola Music Festival, San Francisco, CA

OCTOBER 2024

– Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

– Celebrities, Vancouver, BC

– Daisy Chain, San Diego, CA

– SAT, Montreal, QC

– Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

– Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

– TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

– NX, Newcastle

NOVEMBER 2024

– Depot Mayfield, Manchester (*tickets not on sale until June 7th)

– The Academy, Dublin

– O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

– O2 Academy Brixton, London

– La Madeleine, Brussels

– Amager Bio, Copenhagen

– Elysee Montmartre, Paris

– Melkweg, Amsterdam

– Metropol, Berlin

JANUARY 2025

– Enmore Theatre, Sydney

– Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

– Metro City, Perth

– PICA, Melbourne

– Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Nia Archives’ incredible Junglists World Tour. Get your tickets now and experience the magic of live music like never before.