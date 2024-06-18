New York Mets fans have recently found a new lucky charm in the form of Grimace, the iconic purple McDonald’s mascot. Since Grimace threw out the first pitch at a game on June 12, the Mets have been on a winning streak, remaining undefeated in six consecutive games.

Despite Grimace’s pitch falling short of the strike zone, the Mets have managed to secure victories against teams like the Marlins and the Padres. The team’s leadoff batter, Francisco Lindor, has been instrumental in the wins, showcasing an impressive performance with multiple hits and runs scored.

While the players have made various adjustments to improve their game, fans are convinced that Grimace is the key to their recent success. Many attribute the team’s winning streak to the presence of Grimace, believing that he has brought a positive energy to the Mets.

As the Mets continue their winning streak, fans have officially declared Grimace as the new team mascot, replacing the beloved Mr. Met. Social media is abuzz with posts celebrating Grimace’s impact on the team’s performance, with many fans crediting him for the Mets’ recent victories.

Whether Grimace’s luck will hold as the Mets face off against the Texas Rangers remains to be seen. However, one thing is clear: the purple McDonald’s mascot has become an unexpected hero for New York Mets fans, bringing a new level of excitement and optimism to the team’s 2024 season.