On Friday, a new era began in the United Kingdom as King Charles III appointed Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, as the next Prime Minister. The announcement came after the Labour Party won by a landslide in the recent general election, ending the 14-year Conservative rule in the UK.

The day started with former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting Buckingham Palace to tender his resignation to the king. Shortly after, Starmer, 61, met with King Charles III, where he was asked to form a new administration in the monarch’s name. The historic moment was captured in a photograph showing the two men shaking hands at Buckingham Palace.

This marks the third prime minister under King Charles III’s reign, which began in 2022 after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Liz Truss was the first to serve as prime minister during Charles’ reign but resigned shortly after, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Sunak then took over the role before passing the baton to Starmer.

After his meeting with the king, Starmer addressed the nation from No. 10 Downing Street, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the country. He stated, “I have just returned from Buckingham Palace where I accepted an invitation from His Majesty the King to form the next government from this great nation…. Now our country has voted decisively for change.”

It is worth noting that King Charles III has recently been undergoing cancer treatment, but he has continued to fulfill his royal duties. His daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, is also battling cancer and has taken a step back from public engagements for her treatment. Despite these challenges, the royal family has shown resilience and unity, with Prince William continuing his royal work and the entire family attending the annual Trooping the Colour Parade last month.

The appointment of Keir Starmer as the new Prime Minister represents a significant shift in UK politics, and the country is now poised for a new chapter under his leadership. As King Charles III navigates his role amidst personal challenges, the resilience and dedication of the royal family continue to inspire the nation. The future holds promise and uncertainty, but the spirit of unity and progress remains strong in the United Kingdom.