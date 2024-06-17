Rose Ayling-Ellis, a former EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing star, is reportedly set to front a new TV show promoting British Sign Language (BSL) following the success of her first documentary, Signs For Change. The program, which aired in June of last year, showcases Rose’s advocacy for free BSL for families with deaf children and challenges the perception of deafness as something that needs to be cured. The documentary highlights the beauty of sign language and the deaf experience, earning Rose a National Television Award nomination.

BBC bosses are considering Rose for a potential follow-up to her first documentary, and the show is expected to raise awareness about the importance of access to BSL across the country. The new TV show will be produced by Rogan Productions, the same company behind Signs For Change, and they expressed pride in supporting Rose’s project once again.

In a recent Instagram post, Rose shared her thoughts on the world’s first deaf gene therapy trial, expressing feelings of heartbreak and fear while questioning whether the deaf community will be the last generation due to advancements in gene therapy. She emphasized the richness of deaf culture and identity, calling for inclusivity and awareness rather than viewing deafness as something to be fixed.

The gene therapy trial, which involved 18-month-old Opal Sandy, aimed to restore her hearing by addressing a genetic form of auditory neuropathy. The trial, led by ear surgeon Professor Manohar Bance at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, delivered a working copy of the OTOF gene responsible for making otoferlin protein to Opal’s ear. The results of the trial exceeded expectations, with Opal experiencing almost normal hearing after the treatment.

Opal’s parents, Jo and James Sandy, were amazed by the improvements in Opal’s hearing without the need for a cochlear implant. Opal now enjoys various sounds and activities that were previously inaccessible to her, demonstrating the potential impact of gene therapy on individuals with auditory neuropathy.

The successful outcome of the gene therapy trial offers hope for individuals with genetic deafness and highlights the importance of continued research and support for the deaf community. Rose Ayling-Ellis’s advocacy and awareness efforts contribute to the ongoing conversation about deaf culture, identity, and inclusivity in society.