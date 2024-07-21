Hello, everyone! I’m Kelsey, your go-to source for all things pop culture, and I’m here to bring you the latest updates on what’s hot and happening. This week, there are some exciting releases and events that you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!

First up, we have the highly anticipated movie “Twisters” hitting theaters on July 19. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, this action-packed film follows a meteorologist and a storm-chasing social media star on a thrilling adventure. Whether you’re a fan of the original “Twister” or new to the franchise, this movie promises to be a wild ride that you won’t want to miss.

Next, reality TV fans can look forward to the premiere of Big Brother Season 26 on July 17 and July 18. With a futuristic theme centered around artificial intelligence, this season is sure to be filled with drama, alliances, and unexpected twists. If you’re a fan of Survivor or The Traitors, this is definitely a show worth tuning in to.

Love Island USA Season 6 is also coming to a close, with the finale airing on July 21 on Peacock. The intense coupling, recoupling, and challenges have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, and host Ariana Madix promises a dramatic conclusion. If you’re a sucker for love triangles and island romance, this show is a must-watch.

For those looking for some inspiring content, the docuseries “Simone Biles: Rising” will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 17. Follow along as Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, prepares for her return to the Olympics and reflects on her journey. This behind-the-scenes look promises to be both insightful and empowering.

Lastly, Natalie Portman stars in the captivating series “Lady in the Lake,” now available on Apple TV+. Set in 1960s Baltimore, this show follows Portman’s character as she investigates a murder case and clashes with an activist. Based on a novel inspired by real events, this series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

That's all for this week's It List updates.