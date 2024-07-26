On the anniversary of Travis Kelce shooting his shot with Taylor Swift, fans are celebrating the successful romance between the NFL star and the pop singer. Kelce had tried to give Swift his phone number at one of her Missouri Eras Tour shows, but she did not meet with him before or after the concert to save her voice for her performance.

Swifties took to social media to commemorate the anniversary, expressing joy over the couple’s now-thriving relationship. Many fans referred to their romance as a real-life romantic comedy and praised Kelce for his persistence in pursuing Swift.

Following his failed attempt to give Swift his number, Kelce made a beaded friendship bracelet with his contact information. Later, it was revealed that the couple had been “hanging out” and eventually went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Swift attended Kelce’s team’s game against the Chicago Bears, confirming their romance to the public. Fans believe the couple has many more anniversaries to come and are supportive of their relationship. The Grammy winner later revealed in a Time magazine profile that they had a significant amount of time together that no one knew about before making their relationship public.

The couple’s relationship timeline was not a hard launch as some might have thought, according to Swift. They had the opportunity to get to know each other before going public with their romance. Despite initial obstacles, Kelce and Swift are still going strong, much to the delight of their fans.