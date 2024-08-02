Tobey Maguire, the 49-year-old Spider-Man star, was recently spotted enjoying a romantic swim and sharing passionate kisses with 24-year-old model Babette Strijbos in Sardinia. Despite the 25-year age gap between them, the rumored couple seemed to be in high spirits during their outing on a private beach in Porto Cervo.

During their time together, Maguire and Strijbos were seen sunbathing, taking a dip in the water, and sharing a long and tender embrace. The Dutch model, who has worked with brands like Abercrombie and Free People, showcased her slim physique in a stylish bikini while Maguire sported navy blue swim trunks and classic wayfarer shades.

The pair appeared to be completely focused on each other, with only their clothes and cell phones in tow. Strijbos, who stands at 5ft10, hails from Amsterdam and has previously appeared in Vogue Japan. This public outing marks the first time she has been pictured with Maguire, who was previously married to Jennifer Meyer and shares two children with her.

Despite their divorce, Meyer has spoken positively about her relationship with Maguire and denied any dating rumors involving him and other women, including 20-year-old model Lily Chee. Maguire, who has been seen with different companions in recent months, has not addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life.

In addition to their beach rendezvous, Maguire was also spotted spending time with his longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti on a yacht. The two actors, who have been friends since the 1990s, were seen enjoying water sports and soaking up the sun during their Italian getaway.

Overall, it seems that Tobey Maguire is relishing his time in the spotlight with a new romantic interest by his side. Whether this relationship with Babette Strijbos will develop further remains to be seen, but their chemistry and affection for each other were certainly on display during their seaside escapade in Sardinia.