Sunday night was a dream come true for Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties. The pop star surprised her audience during her third Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium in London by bringing on stage Travis Kelce, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs.

During a skit for the transition to the song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce joined Swift on stage. The audience erupted in cheers as the football player approached his girlfriend and lifted her up after she pretended to faint. Dressed in a black suit and top hat, Kelce whispered to Swift as he carried her to a red couch at the center of the stage, where she was fanned by backup dancers.

As the skit continued, Swift revealed a white sparkling bralette and high-waisted bottoms by shedding her long white dress. Kelce, visibly delighted, motioned for the Grammy winner to perform her hit track from “The Tortured Poets Department” album.

Fans both in person and online expressed their excitement over the couple’s adorable moment on stage, with many calling it iconic and cute. Kelce has shown his unwavering support for Swift by attending all three of her London shows, even mingling with A-listers like Sophie Turner and Paul McCartney in the VIP section.

This unexpected appearance by Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s concert adds another exciting chapter to their budding romance, leaving fans eager to see what other surprises the couple has in store.