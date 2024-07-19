This week in entertainment news, actor Glen Powell is making a return to the big screen in the film ‘Twisters’ alongside co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones. ‘Twisters’ is a standalone sequel to the original movie ‘Twister’ that was released in 1996. Fans of the original film are excited to see what new adventures await in this sequel.

In other news, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ is back in the spotlight after a former president made a significant announcement. The film, based on the book of the same name, has been generating buzz and sparking conversations. The story resonates with many viewers, and its return to the headlines has reignited interest in the powerful narrative.

On a different note, the world of sports is abuzz with excitement as preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are underway. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on July 26 in the beautiful French capital. Athletes from around the globe are gearing up to compete in this prestigious event, showcasing their skills and representing their countries on the world stage.

For those who want to test their knowledge of the latest entertainment headlines, a quiz is available to see how well you’ve been keeping up. From celebrity gossip to movie premieres, TV shows, music releases, and more, this quiz covers a wide range of topics. It’s a fun way to challenge yourself and see if you’re in the loop with all the latest news and updates.

So, whether you’re a fan of action-packed movies, thought-provoking dramas, or thrilling sporting events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the world of entertainment. Stay tuned for more updates, announcements, and exciting developments as the entertainment industry continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide.