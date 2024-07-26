Stay updated with all the latest drama surrounding your beloved reality TV stars by signing up for Virtual Reali-Tea with Danny and Evan, our essential newsletter that you don’t want to miss out on. Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter!

The tension between Elizabeth “Liz” Woods’ mother, Patty, and her daughter’s ex Ed “Big Ed” Brown has reached new heights on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” In an exclusive preview of the “90 Day Happily Ever After: No Limits” tell-all special on Page Six, Patty openly expresses her anger towards Brown, stating that she still wants to “kill” him. She blames Brown’s ego and demons for causing issues in their relationship.

Brown, on the other hand, claims that Woods’ anger and temper were detrimental to their relationship. However, Patty places the blame squarely on Brown, accusing him of treating her daughter poorly. The clash between Patty and Brown escalates as they recall their initial conversations about Woods, each offering a different perspective on the situation.

Their rocky relationship came to a head in a previous episode of the show when Brown made some derogatory comments towards Patty, leading to further tension between them. Despite the discord between Brown and Patty, he had positive things to say about Woods during a recent interview, highlighting the good memories they shared.

The relationship between Brown and Woods faced its final blow during an episode of the reality series when Brown decided to end things with Woods for the 15th and final time after a heated argument over taco pasta. The fallout from their breakup will be revealed on “Happily Ever After: No Limits,” airing on TLC and available for streaming on Max and Discovery+.

As the drama unfolds between Patty, Brown, and Woods, fans of the show can expect more revelations and confrontations in the upcoming episodes. Tune in to witness the explosive dynamics between the former couple and Patty as they navigate the aftermath of their tumultuous relationship on “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”