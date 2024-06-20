Kourtney Kardashian recently shared details about her son Rocky’s emergency fetal surgery during her pregnancy on an episode of The Kardashians. She revealed that Rocky had to undergo surgery due to fluid in his lung, a rare condition that was fortunately caught in time for a successful procedure. Kourtney expressed her gratitude for the successful surgery and the support she received from her loved ones.

Reflecting on the terrifying experience, Kourtney emphasized the importance of positive thinking during her pregnancy. She mentioned how talking to her baby every day and saying prayers, inspired by the documentary Heal, helped her get through the rest of her pregnancy smoothly. This shift in mindset led to the complete disappearance of the fluid, and Kourtney didn’t encounter any further problems.

The health scare occurred in September 2023, just before Rocky was born. Kourtney had previously discussed the scare on The Kardashians, mentioning that there was a hole in the amniotic sac that necessitated surgery. Following the procedure, Kourtney took to social media to express her gratitude to her doctors, husband, and mother for their support during the challenging time.

It’s essential to recognize the importance of early detection and medical intervention in cases like Rocky’s. Kourtney’s openness about her experience highlights the significance of raising awareness about rare conditions and the need for proper prenatal care. Her positive approach and the support of her family played a crucial role in ensuring a successful outcome for Rocky and herself.

As a public figure, Kourtney’s willingness to share her personal struggles can inspire other parents going through similar challenges. The power of positivity, prayer, and having a strong support system is evident in Kourtney’s journey with Rocky’s fetal surgery. By shedding light on her experience, Kourtney emphasizes the importance of staying hopeful and grateful even in the face of adversity.