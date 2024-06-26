Christina Applegate recently revealed on her podcast that her 13-year-old daughter, Sadie, has been diagnosed with POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. This chronic disorder affects the autonomic nervous system and blood circulation, causing symptoms such as rapid heart rate, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, and fainting.

Sadie shared that she had been experiencing these symptoms for a long time but was often dismissed by teachers who thought she was trying to get out of class. This lack of understanding and support hurt her physically and emotionally. Applegate, who herself was diagnosed with MS in 2021, admitted that she was dismissive of Sadie’s symptoms due to her own ignorance of the disease.

Despite the challenges, Sadie mentioned that her diagnosis has helped her better understand her mom’s struggles with MS. She now realizes the importance of paying attention to symptoms and providing support to loved ones. Applegate expressed regret for not recognizing Sadie’s struggles earlier and emphasized the impact of external stressors on one’s health.

This revelation sheds light on the importance of listening to and validating the experiences of others, especially when it comes to invisible illnesses like POTS and MS. It serves as a reminder to be more empathetic, supportive, and understanding towards those dealing with chronic conditions. By raising awareness and sharing their story, Christina Applegate and Sadie are helping to educate others about these often misunderstood health issues.