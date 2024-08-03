Charlotte Dawson, daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson, has been left heartbroken after her fiancé, Matt Sarsfield, was caught sending inappropriate messages to another woman. The couple got engaged in September 2020 and share two sons together. Friends close to Charlotte have expressed their anger and disappointment at Matt’s actions, which have left her feeling devastated and blindsided.

Charlotte, who has always stood by Matt despite challenges in their relationship, is struggling to come to terms with the betrayal. The news has come as a shock to her, as Matt is not only her fiancé but also her best friend. The situation has caused tension in their family, especially affecting their young sons.

Charlotte, a TV star and podcast presenter, has been open about her weight loss journey and life as a mom on social media. Following in her father’s footsteps, she has ventured into the showbiz world, sharing comedy videos and hosting a successful podcast. Despite the challenges she is facing in her personal life, Charlotte continues to inspire her fans with her honesty and determination.

Les Dawson, Charlotte’s father, was a beloved comedian known for his iconic TV shows and radio appearances. His sudden death in 1993 left a lasting impact on his family and fans. Charlotte, who was only a year old when her father passed away, has worked hard to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her career in showbiz, Charlotte is also an influencer, promoting her weight loss tips and sharing insights into her life as a mom. Her recent weight loss transformation has been met with praise and support from her followers, who appreciate her dedication and authenticity.

Despite the challenges she is currently facing in her personal life, Charlotte remains focused on her career and her role as a mother. As she navigates this difficult time, she continues to inspire others with her resilience and positive attitude. Fans can expect to see more from Charlotte as she moves forward with strength and determination.