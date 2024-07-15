Angelina Jolie and her son Pax recently enjoyed a sushi dinner together at a popular celebrity spot in West Hollywood, California. Angelina, dressed in all black, looked stylish as always, while Pax opted for a more casual look with a blue jacket and khaki pants. It seemed like Pax treated his mom to the meal, as he was seen taking out his card to pay for parking.

This dinner outing comes amidst a legal battle between Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are currently embroiled in a dispute over the sale of Angelina’s portion of their winery. Brad Pitt recently rejected one of Angelina’s requests for third-party communications related to a private jet incident in 2016, where Angelina alleged that Brad had gotten physical with her and their children.

In response to Angelina’s request, Brad Pitt’s legal team called it “wide-ranging and intrusive” and stated that the documents she was asking for were not relevant to the current case but rather related to their divorce. Pitt voluntarily offered to provide documents regarding the plane incident, but Angelina rejected his compromise and insisted on communications with third parties, including his advisors and information about his therapy and alcohol testing post-incident.

The legal documents also mentioned that Angelina’s request for these private communications was an attempt to turn a business dispute into a re-litigation of their divorce case. The couple, who filed for divorce in 2016, are now in a legal battle over Angelina’s alleged need for Brad’s permission to sell her stake in their winery.

Despite the ongoing legal drama, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to co-parent their six children. The couple shares a complicated history, and their public disputes often make headlines. Angelina’s recent dinner outing with Pax shows that amidst the legal battles and controversies, family remains a priority for the Hollywood stars. It’s a reminder that even in the midst of personal struggles, moments of togetherness and normalcy can bring joy and connection.